U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Nascimento, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense specialist, reads off casualty information for a nine-line medical evacuation request during a Combat Lifesaver Course practical application at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 30, 2022. CLS is a three-day course that teaches Marines lifesaving medical techniques to eliminate preventable loss of life on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Garrett Kiger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 19:51 Photo ID: 7127785 VIRIN: 220330-M-NI401-1051 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 8.08 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, : “Buddy! Buddy! Are you okay?” A Look into the Marine Corps’ Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.