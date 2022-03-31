U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cliffson Toka, a warehouse clerk with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, drags a simulated casualty during a Combat Lifesaver Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 30, 2022. CLS is a three-day course that teaches Marines lifesaving medical techniques to eliminate preventable loss of life on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 19:51
|Photo ID:
|7127784
|VIRIN:
|220330-M-NI401-1038
|Resolution:
|4630x6942
|Size:
|6.33 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Buddy! Buddy! Are you okay?” A Look into the Marine Corps’ Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Buddy! Buddy! Are you okay?” A Look into the Marine Corps’ Combat Lifesaver Course
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT