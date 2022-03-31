Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Buddy! Buddy! Are you okay?” A Look into the Marine Corps’ Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 2 of 3]

    “Buddy! Buddy! Are you okay?” A Look into the Marine Corps’ Combat Lifesaver Course

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cliffson Toka, a warehouse clerk with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, drags a simulated casualty during a Combat Lifesaver Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 30, 2022. CLS is a three-day course that teaches Marines lifesaving medical techniques to eliminate preventable loss of life on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Garrett Kiger)

