U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Daniel Laneygarcia with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit demonstrates how to use a nasopharyngeal airway on a simulated casualty during a Combat Lifesaver Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 29, 2022. CLS is a three-day course that teaches Marines lifesaving medical techniques to eliminate preventable loss of life on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7127783
|VIRIN:
|220329-M-NI401-1012
|Resolution:
|5304x7952
|Size:
|12.46 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Buddy! Buddy! Are you okay?” A Look into the Marine Corps’ Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Buddy! Buddy! Are you okay?” A Look into the Marine Corps’ Combat Lifesaver Course
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT