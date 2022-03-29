Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Buddy! Buddy! Are you okay?” A Look into the Marine Corps’ Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 1 of 3]

    “Buddy! Buddy! Are you okay?” A Look into the Marine Corps’ Combat Lifesaver Course

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Daniel Laneygarcia with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit demonstrates how to use a nasopharyngeal airway on a simulated casualty during a Combat Lifesaver Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 29, 2022. CLS is a three-day course that teaches Marines lifesaving medical techniques to eliminate preventable loss of life on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Garrett Kiger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Buddy! Buddy! Are you okay?” A Look into the Marine Corps’ Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    USMC
    15th MEU
    Combat Lifesaver
    TCCC
    Navy

