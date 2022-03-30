Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace

    Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace, pharmacy flight chief of the 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron, and her leadership listen as U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, speaks about the Linebacker of the Week award at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 30, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US
