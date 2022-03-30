Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace

U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, presents Linebacker of the Week award to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace, pharmacy flight chief of the 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 30, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

