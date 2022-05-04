Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace [Image 1 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace, pharmacy flight chief of the 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron, puts prescriptions away at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 5, 2022. Since arriving at Andersen AFB in June of 2020, Wallace has lead the five-member team and manages $1 million in executing pharmacy operations. Wallace and her team ensure the safe delivery of 39,000 prescriptions to 16,000 beneficiaries annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 19:36
    Photo ID: 7127758
    VIRIN: 220405-F-VU029-1016
    Resolution: 5477x3912
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace
    Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace
    Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace
    Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Airman Highlight
    Linebacker of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT