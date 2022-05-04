Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Wallace, pharmacy flight chief of the 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron, puts prescriptions away at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 5, 2022. Since arriving at Andersen AFB in June of 2020, Wallace has lead the five-member team and manages $1 million in executing pharmacy operations. Wallace and her team ensure the safe delivery of 39,000 prescriptions to 16,000 beneficiaries annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US