    Fort McCoy Leaders Speak at Wis. Student Leadership Conference [Image 12 of 12]

    Fort McCoy Leaders Speak at Wis. Student Leadership Conference

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Christopher Hanson 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico speaks with students after a presentation at the Wisconsin Association of School Councils Leadership Conference on Monday, April 4 in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

    DiDomenico was joined by other Fort McCoy Garrison leaders Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard and Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander Maj. James Lavelle to speak on the importance of leadership to outstanding student council members from middle and high schools from around the state of Wisconsin.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Leadership
    Community Outreach
    Students
    Education
    Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Schools

