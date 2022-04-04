Fort McCoy Leaders Speak at Wis. Student Leadership Conference

Photo By Christopher Hanson | Fort McCoy Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico speaks with students after a...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hanson | Fort McCoy Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico speaks with students after a presentation at the Wisconsin Association of School Councils Leadership Conference on Monday, April 4 in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. DiDomenico was joined by other Fort McCoy Garrison leaders Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard and Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander Maj. James Lavelle to speak on the importance of leadership to outstanding student council members from middle and high schools from around the state of Wisconsin. see less | View Image Page

Leaders from the Fort McCoy Garrison Command Team spoke on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Wisconsin Association of School Councils Leadership Conference in the Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico and Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander Maj. James Lavelle spoke on the importance of leadership to outstanding student council members from middle and high schools from around the state of Wisconsin. The discussion was facilitated by WASC Executive Director Bjorn Berg.



Fort McCoy was invited to the conference this year to present about leadership in the military and for each leader to share their experiences when they were in school and the reasons behind their choices to join the U.S. Army. The students broke into two sessions, one with the middle schools and one with the high schools, to answer specific questions for each group.



DiDomenico was specifically asked about being a woman in the Army and to share her experiences. She shared her own examples of becoming a leader and talked about the outstanding opportunities the military has to offer and how all military occupational specialties are now to women. She also stated that 1 in 4 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers are women.



During high school group, the team invited a few volunteers to come up and participate in a push-up challenge after DiDomenico demonstrated the correct form for an Army pushup.