Fort McCoy Leaders Speak at Wis. Student Leadership Conference

Fort McCoy Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico demonstrates a proper pushup to students at the Wisconsin Association of School Councils Leadership Conference on Monday, April 4 in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.



DiDomenico was joined by other Fort McCoy Garrison leaders Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard and Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander Maj. James Lavelle to speak on the importance of leadership to outstanding student council members from middle and high schools from around the state of Wisconsin.

