Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    413th FSF donates care bags to local rehabilitation center [Image 4 of 4]

    413th FSF donates care bags to local rehabilitation center

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Jamal D. Sutter 

    413th Flight Test Group

    Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 413th Force Support Flight and employees of The Lodge take a group photo Feb. 23, 2022, in Warner Robins, Georgia. The Airmen donated 70 bags, one for each patient currently at the facility. The bags contained lotion, lip balm and other toiletries, as well as activity pads and pens. The Lodge is a rehabilitation center established in 2015 that provides sub-acute transitional care, skilled nursing care and long term care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jamal D. Sutter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 13:33
    Photo ID: 7126960
    VIRIN: 220203-F-PO994-0046
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 413th FSF donates care bags to local rehabilitation center [Image 4 of 4], by Jamal D. Sutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    413th FSF donates care bags to local rehabilitation center
    413th FSF donates care bags to local rehabilitation center
    413th FSF donates care bags to local rehabilitation center
    413th FSF donates care bags to local rehabilitation center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    donation
    care packages
    rehabilitation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT