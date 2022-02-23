413th FSF donates care bags to local rehabilitation center

Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 413th Force Support Flight and employees of The Lodge take a group photo Feb. 23, 2022, in Warner Robins, Georgia. The Airmen donated 70 bags, one for each patient currently at the facility. The bags contained lotion, lip balm and other toiletries, as well as activity pads and pens. The Lodge is a rehabilitation center established in 2015 that provides sub-acute transitional care, skilled nursing care and long term care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jamal D. Sutter)

