413th FSF donates care bags to local rehabilitation center

Master Sgt. De’Juan Gaskins, 413th Flight Test Group base education and training manager, hands care bags to Master Sgt. Erica Gipson, 413th Force Support Flight (FSF) NCO in charge of force management, Feb. 23, 2022, at The Lodge in Warner Robins, Georgia. Citizen Airmen of the 413th FSF donated 70 bags, one for each patient currently at the facility. The bags contained lotion, lip balm and other toiletries, as well as activity pads and pens. The Lodge is a rehabilitation center established in 2015 that provides sub-acute transitional care, skilled nursing care and long term care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jamal D. Sutter)

