413th FSF donates care bags to local rehabilitation center

From left to right, Staff Sgt. Bree Watson, Tech. Sgt. Ashley Romeo and Master Sgt. Erica Gipson gather and organize care bags Feb. 23, 2022, at The Lodge in Warner Robins, Georgia. Citizen Airmen of the 413th FSF donated 70 bags, one for each patient currently at the facility. The bags contained lotion, lip balm and other toiletries, as well as activity pads and pens. The Lodge is a rehabilitation center established in 2015 that provides sub-acute transitional care, skilled nursing care and long term care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jamal D. Sutter)

Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US