Park-goers observe from the shoreline as an air crew from the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site operating a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter conducts water bucket training at Memorial Lake State Park near Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., on April 5, 2022. (U.S. National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 13:39
|Photo ID:
|7126953
|VIRIN:
|220405-Z-WW085-1054
|Resolution:
|5274x3516
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
