An air crew from the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site operating a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter conducts water bucket training at Memorial Lake State Park near Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., on April 5, 2022. The Indiantown Gap, Fort Indiantown Gap's namesake, is visible in the background. (U.S. National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 13:39 Photo ID: 7126951 VIRIN: 220405-Z-WW085-1047 Resolution: 5381x3587 Size: 2.12 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Water bucket training at Memorial Lake State Park [Image 4 of 4], by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.