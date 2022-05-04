Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water bucket training at Memorial Lake State Park

    Water bucket training at Memorial Lake State Park

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    An air crew from the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site operating a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter conducts water bucket training at Memorial Lake State Park near Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., on April 5, 2022. (U.S. National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water bucket training at Memorial Lake State Park [Image 4 of 4], by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    helicopter
    PNG
    water bucket training
    EAATS

