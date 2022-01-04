On April 1, 2022, NEX San Diego opened its new Mariner's Park gas station/ mini mart. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)
Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 09:18
Photo ID:
|7126276
VIRIN:
|220401-N-QY289-0003
|Resolution:
|2559x3377
|Size:
|2.04 MB
Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NEX San Diego opens new gas station/mini mart [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
