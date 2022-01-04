NEX San Diego opens new gas station/mini mart

On April 1, 2022, NEX San Diego opened its new Mariner's Park gas station/ mini mart. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

