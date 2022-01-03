Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STS honors fallen Airman [Image 3 of 3]

    STS honors fallen Airman

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron honor a fallen Airman with a flag-folding ceremony during a memorial service at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., March 1, 2022. The Airman, who died Feb. 16, was a pararescueman with more than 18 years of service to the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    memorial
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Travis Brown
    Special Tatics

