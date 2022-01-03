Members of the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron honor a fallen Airman with a flag-folding ceremony during a memorial service at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., March 1, 2022. The Airman, who died Feb. 16, was a pararescueman with more than 18 years of service to the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 07:59 Photo ID: 7126020 VIRIN: 220301-Z-VT419-1101 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 2.98 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STS honors fallen Airman [Image 3 of 3], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.