Members of the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron honor a fallen Airman with a flag-folding ceremony during a memorial service at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., March 1, 2022. The Airman, who died Feb. 16, was a pararescueman with more than 18 years of service to the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 07:59
|Photo ID:
|7126021
|VIRIN:
|220301-Z-VT419-1147
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STS honors fallen Airman [Image 3 of 3], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT