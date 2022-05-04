A forklift driver at a warehouse in Livorno, Italy, moves a pallet of Humanitarian Assistance Program cargo, specially sleeping cots, which was shipped April 5 to Moldova to assist the government there with helping to support displaced Ukrainians entering their country. Per a request from the U.S. Embassy in Moldova and approved by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the sleeping cots plus some generators were prepared for shipment, thanks to a special HAP team at Livorno, which is administratively assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Date: 04.05.2022
Date Posted: 04.05.2022
|7125966
|220405-A-SM279-006
|4032x3024
|3.78 MB
|LIVORNO, IT
|3
|0
Humanitarian assistance team at LRC Italy supports displaced Ukrainians entering Moldova
