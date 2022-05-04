Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humanitarian assistance team at LRC Italy supports displaced Ukrainians entering Moldova [Image 2 of 2]

    Humanitarian assistance team at LRC Italy supports displaced Ukrainians entering Moldova

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A forklift driver at a warehouse in Livorno, Italy, moves a pallet of Humanitarian Assistance Program cargo, specially sleeping cots, which was shipped April 5 to Moldova to assist the government there with helping to support displaced Ukrainians entering their country. Per a request from the U.S. Embassy in Moldova and approved by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the sleeping cots plus some generators were prepared for shipment, thanks to a special HAP team at Livorno, which is administratively assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
