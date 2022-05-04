Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humanitarian assistance team at LRC Italy supports displaced Ukrainians entering Moldova [Image 1 of 2]

    Humanitarian assistance team at LRC Italy supports displaced Ukrainians entering Moldova

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A generator being moved by forklift at a warehouse in Livorno, Italy, is ready for shipment to Moldova as part of a Humanitarian Assistance Program package to help support displaced Ukrainians entering the country. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s HAP team at Livorno – which is administratively assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade – was tasked with supporting the mission. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 04:40
