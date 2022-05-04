A generator being moved by forklift at a warehouse in Livorno, Italy, is ready for shipment to Moldova as part of a Humanitarian Assistance Program package to help support displaced Ukrainians entering the country. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s HAP team at Livorno – which is administratively assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade – was tasked with supporting the mission. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Humanitarian assistance team at LRC Italy supports displaced Ukrainians entering Moldova
