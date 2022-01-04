Service Before Self: Incirlik Airmen celebrate MWD Yoda on retirement from active duty

Military working dog handlers assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron attend a retirement ceremony for MWD Yoda at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 1, 2022. MWD Yoda retired after seven years of military service at Incirlik AB, during which he accumulated 3,025 training hours and 350 hours of random antiterrorism measures and law enforcement operations while maintaining a 97 percent drug detection rate. MWD Yoda will spend retirement in Germany after being adopted by a U.S. Army veterinarian who previously served at Incirlik AB.

