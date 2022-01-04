Service Before Self: Incirlik Airmen celebrate MWD Yoda on retirement from active duty

Senior Airman Kala Evans, a military working dog handler assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, accompanies MDW Yoda during his retirement ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 1, 2022. During the ceremony, leaders and wingmen from across the 39th Air Base Wing celebrated MWD Yoda’s retirement after seven years of military service at Incirlik AB. During his career, MWD Yoda accumulated 3,025 training hours and 350 hours of random antiterrorism measures and law enforcement operations while maintaining a 97 percent drug detection rate. MWD Yoda will spend retirement in Germany after being adopted by a U.S. Army veterinarian who previously served at Incirlik AB.

