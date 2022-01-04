Senior leaders and wingmen from across the 39th Air Base Wing attend a retirement ceremony for Military Working Dog Yoda, assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 1, 2022. MWD Yoda retired after seven years of military service at Incirlik AB, during which he accumulated 3,025 training hours and 350 hours of random antiterrorism measures and law enforcement operations while maintaining a 97 percent drug detection rate. MWD Yoda will spend retirement in Germany after being adopted by a U.S. Army veterinarian who previously served at Incirlik AB.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 04:08 Photo ID: 7125948 VIRIN: 220401-F-EZ689-1011 Resolution: 4449x2969 Size: 1.3 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service Before Self: Incirlik Airmen celebrate MWD Yoda on retirement from active duty [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.