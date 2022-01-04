Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Before Self: Incirlik Airmen celebrate MWD Yoda on retirement from active duty [Image 1 of 4]

    Service Before Self: Incirlik Airmen celebrate MWD Yoda on retirement from active duty

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior leaders and wingmen from across the 39th Air Base Wing attend a retirement ceremony for Military Working Dog Yoda, assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 1, 2022. MWD Yoda retired after seven years of military service at Incirlik AB, during which he accumulated 3,025 training hours and 350 hours of random antiterrorism measures and law enforcement operations while maintaining a 97 percent drug detection rate. MWD Yoda will spend retirement in Germany after being adopted by a U.S. Army veterinarian who previously served at Incirlik AB.

