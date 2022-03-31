STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kathryn Garner, sexual assault medical forensics examiner and healthcare operations flight commander, Healthcare Operations Flight, 386th Expeditionary Medical Group, listens to an Airman at the Medical building at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 31, 2022. Sexual assault medical forensic examiners are experienced medical providers—physician assistants and doctors—with at least two years of clinical experience and additional training in performing sexual assault forensic exams. Garner is a medical doctor with 15 years of experience as a family medicine physician. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

