    STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. [Image 3 of 3]

    STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.

    KUWAIT

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kathryn Garner, sexual assault medical forensics examiner and healthcare operations flight commander, Healthcare Operations Flight, 386th Expeditionary Medical Group, listens to an Airman at the Medical building at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 31, 2022. Sexual assault medical forensic examiners are experienced medical providers—physician assistants and doctors—with at least two years of clinical experience and additional training in performing sexual assault forensic exams. Garner is a medical doctor with 15 years of experience as a family medicine physician. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 03:04
    Photo ID: 7125905
    VIRIN: 220331-F-FU631-1001
    Resolution: 5398x3592
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Daira Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    SAFE
    sexual assault
    386 AEW
    SAMFE
    ASAB.

