U.S. Army Maj. Samantha Douglas, lead sexual assault response coordinator for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, explains the difference between restricted and unrestricted reporting to an Airman at the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 29, 2022. The Sexual Assault Response Coordinator manages the installation Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program. The SARC serves as the subject matter expert to all echelons of installation leadership, and coordinates 24/7 victim care and case management for adult sexual assault victims from initial reporting through legal disposition and resolution of issues related to the victim's health and well-being. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 03:03 Photo ID: 7125903 VIRIN: 220329-F-FU631-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.52 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Daira Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.