Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. [Image 1 of 3]

    STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.

    KUWAIT

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Samantha Douglas, lead sexual assault response coordinator for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, explains the difference between restricted and unrestricted reporting to an Airman at the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 29, 2022. The Sexual Assault Response Coordinator manages the installation Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program. The SARC serves as the subject matter expert to all echelons of installation leadership, and coordinates 24/7 victim care and case management for adult sexual assault victims from initial reporting through legal disposition and resolution of issues related to the victim's health and well-being. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 03:03
    Photo ID: 7125903
    VIRIN: 220329-F-FU631-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Daira Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.
    STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.
    STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SARC
    386 AEW
    SHARP
    SAPR
    ASAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT