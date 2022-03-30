Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. [Image 2 of 3]

    STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.

    KUWAIT

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Stevens, deputy wing chaplain, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, listens to an Airman at The Rock Chapel at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 30, 2022. Communication with a chaplain is confidential and chaplains can provide support for sexual assault victims who file both restricted and unrestricted reports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 03:04
    Photo ID: 7125904
    VIRIN: 220330-F-FU631-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Daira Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.
    STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.
    STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    chaplain
    ASAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT