    JBLM Soldiers Receive Washington State Patrol Life Saving Award [Image 4 of 5]

    JBLM Soldiers Receive Washington State Patrol Life Saving Award

    GRAYS HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen 

    I Corps

    Soldiers assigned to the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., provided life-saving measures to a casualty at the site of a car accident, Sept. 16, 2021. A flatbed and pickup truck collided head-on in Grays Harbor, Washington, where a passenger was trapped inside of the vehicle with significant injuries. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 22:52
    Photo ID: 7125834
    VIRIN: 220404-A-AS262-2004
    Resolution: 485x647
    Size: 95.54 KB
    Location: GRAYS HARBOR, WA, US
    Soldier
    hero
    car accident
    SFAB

