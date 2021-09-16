JBLM Soldiers Receive Washington State Patrol Life Saving Award

Soldiers assigned to the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., provided life-saving measures to a casualty at the site of a car accident, Sept. 16, 2021. A flatbed and pickup truck collided head-on in Grays Harbor, Washington, where a passenger was trapped inside of the vehicle with significant injuries. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

