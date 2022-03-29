Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM Soldiers Receive Washington State Patrol Life Saving Award [Image 5 of 5]

    JBLM Soldiers Receive Washington State Patrol Life Saving Award

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    I Corps

    Five Soldiers assigned to 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade receive the Washington State Patrol Life Saving Award during a ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, March 29, 2022. The Soldiers were awarded for their part in providing life saving efforts to a citizen involved in a traffic collision and subsequent vehicle fire in Grays Harbor, Wash., Sept. 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi)

    This work, JBLM Soldiers Receive Washington State Patrol Life Saving Award [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

