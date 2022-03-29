Five Soldiers assigned to 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade receive the Washington State Patrol Life Saving Award during a ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, March 29, 2022. The Soldiers were awarded for their part in providing life saving efforts to a citizen involved in a traffic collision and subsequent vehicle fire in Grays Harbor, Wash., Sept. 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 22:53
|Photo ID:
|7125835
|VIRIN:
|220329-A-NQ680-1001
|Resolution:
|5243x3494
|Size:
|8.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM Soldiers Receive Washington State Patrol Life Saving Award [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBLM Soldiers Receive Washington State Patrol Life Saving Award
