Members of Goodfellow and Laughlin Air Force Base congratulate Airman Leadership School graduates after the ALS graduation ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April. 1, 2022. ALS focuses on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Jermaine Ayers)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 16:37
|Photo ID:
|7125252
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-SN616-1135
|Resolution:
|7054x4708
|Size:
|20.69 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS Class 22-C Graduation [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT