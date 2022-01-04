Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALS Class 22-C Graduation [Image 3 of 3]

    ALS Class 22-C Graduation

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Goodfellow and Laughlin Air Force Base congratulate Airman Leadership School graduates after the ALS graduation ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April. 1, 2022. ALS focuses on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Jermaine Ayers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 16:37
    Photo ID: 7125252
    VIRIN: 220401-F-SN616-1135
    Resolution: 7054x4708
    Size: 20.69 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS Class 22-C Graduation [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ALS Class 22-C Graduation
    ALS Class 22-C Graduation
    ALS Class 22-C Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT