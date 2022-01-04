Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Class 22-C Graduation [Image 1 of 3]

    ALS Class 22-C Graduation

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Craig Houchins, 17th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, presents Staff Sgt. Charles Gaines, 47th Security Forces Squadron military dog handler, the Distinguished Graduate award during the Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 1, 2022. The Distinguished Graduate award recognizes the student who is in the top 10 percent of their class based on performance tasks, peer stratifications, and the capstone exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Jermaine Ayers)

