ALS Class 22-C Graduation

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Craig Houchins, 17th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, presents Staff Sgt. Charles Gaines, 47th Security Forces Squadron military dog handler, the Distinguished Graduate award during the Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 1, 2022. The Distinguished Graduate award recognizes the student who is in the top 10 percent of their class based on performance tasks, peer stratifications, and the capstone exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Jermaine Ayers)

