Airman Leadership School graduated Class 22-C at the Powell Event Center, April. 1.
ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.
Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force. Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
Congratulations to the graduates!
Goodfellow Air Force Base:
Senior Airman Adam Bailey, 17th Communications Squadron
Senior Airman Austin Berry, 17th Training Wing Command Post
Senior Airman Justin Capulong, 17th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Ian Fuselier, 17th Communications Squadron
Senior Airman Jade Herb, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Jacob Scalf, 17th Communications Squadron
Senior Airman Daniel Rodriguez Medina, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Staff Sergeant Nathan Seelman, 316th Training Squadron
Senior Airman Ashley Vera, 17th Comptroller Squadron
Laughlin Air Force Base:
Staff Sergeant Matthew Fox, 47th Contracting Squadron
Staff Sergeant Charles Gaines, 47th Security Forces Squadron
Staff Sergeant Tristan Matthews, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Alexia Hatzel, 47th Comptroller Squadron
Senior Airman Christian Quiroz, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Samantha Peralta-Hernandez, 47th Communications Squadron
Senior Airman Nathan Tyoe, 47th Operations Support Squadron
This work, ALS Class 22-C Graduation, by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
