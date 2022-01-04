ALS Class 22-C Graduation

Airman Leadership School graduated Class 22-C at the Powell Event Center, April. 1.



ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.



Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force. Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.



Congratulations to the graduates!



Goodfellow Air Force Base:



Senior Airman Adam Bailey, 17th Communications Squadron



Senior Airman Austin Berry, 17th Training Wing Command Post



Senior Airman Justin Capulong, 17th Security Forces Squadron



Senior Airman Ian Fuselier, 17th Communications Squadron



Senior Airman Jade Herb, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron



Senior Airman Jacob Scalf, 17th Communications Squadron



Senior Airman Daniel Rodriguez Medina, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron



Staff Sergeant Nathan Seelman, 316th Training Squadron



Senior Airman Ashley Vera, 17th Comptroller Squadron



Laughlin Air Force Base:



Staff Sergeant Matthew Fox, 47th Contracting Squadron



Staff Sergeant Charles Gaines, 47th Security Forces Squadron



Staff Sergeant Tristan Matthews, 47th Operations Support Squadron



Senior Airman Alexia Hatzel, 47th Comptroller Squadron



Senior Airman Christian Quiroz, 47th Operations Support Squadron



Senior Airman Samantha Peralta-Hernandez, 47th Communications Squadron



Senior Airman Nathan Tyoe, 47th Operations Support Squadron

