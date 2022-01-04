Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Class 22-C Graduation

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Leadership School graduated Class 22-C at the Powell Event Center, April. 1.

    ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.

    Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force. Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.

    Congratulations to the graduates!

    Goodfellow Air Force Base:

    Senior Airman Adam Bailey, 17th Communications Squadron

    Senior Airman Austin Berry, 17th Training Wing Command Post

    Senior Airman Justin Capulong, 17th Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Airman Ian Fuselier, 17th Communications Squadron

    Senior Airman Jade Herb, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    Senior Airman Jacob Scalf, 17th Communications Squadron

    Senior Airman Daniel Rodriguez Medina, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    Staff Sergeant Nathan Seelman, 316th Training Squadron

    Senior Airman Ashley Vera, 17th Comptroller Squadron

    Laughlin Air Force Base:

    Staff Sergeant Matthew Fox, 47th Contracting Squadron

    Staff Sergeant Charles Gaines, 47th Security Forces Squadron

    Staff Sergeant Tristan Matthews, 47th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Alexia Hatzel, 47th Comptroller Squadron

    Senior Airman Christian Quiroz, 47th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Samantha Peralta-Hernandez, 47th Communications Squadron

    Senior Airman Nathan Tyoe, 47th Operations Support Squadron

