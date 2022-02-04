Aircraft, Airmen return to Seymour Johnson following support to NATO

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing taxis at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina after returning from a deployment April 1, 2022. The Airmen and aircraft deployed to Europe in support of NATO operations where they ensured a protective posture of United States allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

