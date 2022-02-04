Aircraft, Airmen return to Seymour Johnson following support to NATO

Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing reunite with their families at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, after returning from a deployment April 1, 2022. The Airmen and aircraft deployed to Europe in support of NATO operations where they ensured a protective posture of United States allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

Date Taken: 04.02.2022
Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US