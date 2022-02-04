Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft, Airmen return to Seymour Johnson following support to NATO [Image 4 of 7]

    Aircraft, Airmen return to Seymour Johnson following support to NATO

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing taxis at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina after returning from a deployment April 1, 2022. The Airmen and aircraft deployed to Europe in support of NATO operations where they ensured a protective posture of United States allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 14:52
    Photo ID: 7124993
    VIRIN: 220402-F-QH602-2332
    Resolution: 3945x2625
    Size: 455.57 KB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    NATO
    homecoming
    return from deployment
    F-15E
    Strike Eagle

