The Ardis’ family after the Hometown Hero flight during the Shaw Air & Space Expo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 1, 2022. Ardis got to fly with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as part of the aerial demonstration squadron's Hometown Hero program, which salutes average American citizens doing amazing things in their communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

