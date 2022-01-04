Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Shaw Air & Space Expo [Image 7 of 8]

    2022 Shaw Air &amp; Space Expo

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jacob Impellizzeri, USAF Thunderbirds pilot, signs a photo during the Shaw Air & Space Expo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 1, 2022. Ardis flew with the Thunderbirds as a Hometown Hero, a program where exceptional community members are recognized and given the opportunity to fly with the Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 13:13
    Photo ID: 7124751
    VIRIN: 220401-F-VO210-1016
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Shaw Air & Space Expo [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 Shaw Air &amp; Space Expo
    2022 Shaw Air &amp; Space Expo
    2022 Shaw Air &amp; Space Expo
    2022 Shaw Air &amp; Space Expo
    2022 Shaw Air &amp; Space Expo
    2022 Shaw Air &amp; Space Expo
    2022 Shaw Air &amp; Space Expo
    2022 Shaw Air &amp; Space Expo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AirShow
    #20FW
    #TeamShaw
    #WildWeasels
    #ShawProud
    #ShawAirExpo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT