U.S. Air Force Maj. Jacob Impellizzeri, USAF Thunderbirds pilot, signs a photo during the Shaw Air & Space Expo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 1, 2022. Ardis flew with the Thunderbirds as a Hometown Hero, a program where exceptional community members are recognized and given the opportunity to fly with the Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 13:13
|Photo ID:
|7124751
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-VO210-1016
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Shaw Air & Space Expo [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
