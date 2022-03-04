A M249 light machine gun is set up in preperation for a qualifying range at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin April 3, 2022. Soldiers qualify on a variety of weapons annually to maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Shick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 12:09 Photo ID: 7124503 VIRIN: 220402-A-KL464-0046 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 811.34 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, M249 Light Machine Gun At A Weapons Qualification Range [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Jennifer Shick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.