    M249 Light Machine Gun At A Weapons Qualification Range

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Shick 

    368th Public Affairs Detachment

    A M249 light machine gun is set up in preperation for a qualifying range at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin April 3, 2022. Soldiers qualify on a variety of weapons annually to maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Shick)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M249 Light Machine Gun At A Weapons Qualification Range [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Jennifer Shick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Citizen Soldiers
    Why We Serve
    U.S. Army Reserve Birthday
    410th Medical Logistics Company

