    Soldiers Conduct Weapon Qualification Training [Image 4 of 6]

    Soldiers Conduct Weapon Qualification Training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Shick 

    368th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Emmett A. Hickey, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, 410th Medical Company Logistics Support from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, instructs Spc. Jennifer Diaz, Utilities Equipmet Repairer, 410th Medical Company Logistics Support, on firing the M249 during target practice on the range at Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin April 3, 2022. Soldiers qualify their marksmanship every year in order to maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Shick)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 12:09
    Photo ID: 7124507
    VIRIN: 220403-A-SC854-0021
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Conduct Weapon Qualification Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Jennifer Shick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Citizen Soldiers
    Why We Serve
    U.S. Army Reserve Birthday
    410th Medical Logistics Company

