Soldiers Conduct Weapon Qualification Training

Sgt. Emmett A. Hickey, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, 410th Medical Company Logistics Support from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, instructs Spc. Jennifer Diaz, Utilities Equipmet Repairer, 410th Medical Company Logistics Support, on firing the M249 during target practice on the range at Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin April 3, 2022. Soldiers qualify their marksmanship every year in order to maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Shick)

Date Taken: 04.03.2022