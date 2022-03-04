An Army Reserve Soldier fires a M249 light machine gun on the range at McCoy, Wisconsin, April 3, 2022. Soldiers qualify their marksmanship every year in order to maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Shick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 12:09 Photo ID: 7124509 VIRIN: 220403-A-SC854-0024 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.2 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers Conduct Weapon Qualification Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Jennifer Shick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.