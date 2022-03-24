Military working dog, Bruno, is rewarded after he and his handler Senior Airman Devon Reynolds, 633rd Security Forces Squadron, found the narcotics location at their narcotics detection lane during the first Military Working Dog Team of the Year Competition, held on Fort Bragg, N.C. on 24 Mar.

Photo by Sharilyn Wells/Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 10:40 Photo ID: 7124170 VIRIN: 220404-A-A4510-016 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.64 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bragg teams take home the win at first Military Working Dog Team of the Year Competition [Image 16 of 16], by Sharilyn Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.