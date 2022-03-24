Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg teams take home the win at first Military Working Dog Team of the Year Competition [Image 10 of 16]

    Fort Bragg teams take home the win at first Military Working Dog Team of the Year Competition

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Sharilyn Wells 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Senior Airman Parker Reno, 633rd Security Forces Squadron, performs first aide to his simulated canine casualty during the first Military Working Dog Team of the Year Competition, held on Fort Bragg, N.C. on 24 Mar.
    Photo by Sharilyn Wells/Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 10:40
    Fort Bragg teams take home the win at first Military Working Dog Team of the Year Competition

    Military Working Dog
    K9

