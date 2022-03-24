A simulated canine casualty is receiving first during the first Military Working Dog Team of the Year Competition, held on Fort Bragg, N.C. on 24 Mar.
Photo by Sharilyn Wells/Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 10:40
|Photo ID:
|7124178
|VIRIN:
|220404-A-A4510-024
|Resolution:
|2996x4001
|Size:
|1002.89 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bragg teams take home the win at first Military Working Dog Team of the Year Competition [Image 16 of 16], by Sharilyn Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Bragg teams take home the win at first Military Working Dog Team of the Year Competition
