220401-N-MU154-0000 PHILADELPHIA (Apr. 01, 2022) Chief Master at Arms Justin Wilson reads the Chief Petty Officers Creed during a cake cutting ceremony celebrating the U.S. Navy Chiefs Birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dale D. Cornelison/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 09:09
|Photo ID:
|7124061
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-MU154-0002
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief recites the Chief Petty Officers Creed [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Dale Cornelison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT