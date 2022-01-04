220401-N-MU154-0000 PHILADELPHIA (Apr. 01, 2022) A homemade cake featuring golden anchors waits to be cut during a ceremonial cake cutting celebrating U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dale D. Cornelison/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 09:09
|Photo ID:
|7124060
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-MU154-0001
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chiefs Birthday Cake Cutting [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Dale Cornelison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
