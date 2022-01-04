Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chiefs Birthday Cake Cutting [Image 4 of 5]

    Chiefs Birthday Cake Cutting

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dale Cornelison 

    Naval Support Activity Philadelphia

    220401-N-MU154-0000 PHILADELPHIA (Apr. 1, 2022) Chief Master at Arms Justin Wilson and Command Senior Chief Christopher Swinney cut a cake during a ceremonial cake cutting celebrating U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dale D. Cornelison/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 09:09
    Photo ID: 7124062
    VIRIN: 220401-N-MU154-0006
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chiefs Birthday Cake Cutting [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Dale Cornelison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chiefs Birthday Cake Cutting
    Chiefs Birthday Cake Cutting
    Chief recites the Chief Petty Officers Creed
    Chiefs Birthday Cake Cutting
    Chiefs Birthday Cake Cutting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Chief
    Cake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT