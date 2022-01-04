Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Ships Inport for Northern Viking 22 [Image 2 of 2]

    Allied Ships Inport for Northern Viking 22

    REYKJAVIK, ICELAND

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220402-N-NO901-0002 REYKJAVIK HARBOR, Iceland (April 2, 2022) Allied ships from Norway, Germany, France and Iceland are moored in Reykjavik Harbor prior to their participation in the U.S. Sixth Fleet-led and executed exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 2, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (Icelandic Coast Guard photo by Árni Sæberg)

