Allied Ships Inport for Northern Viking 22

220402-N-NO901-0002 REYKJAVIK HARBOR, Iceland (April 2, 2022) Allied ships from Norway, Germany, France and Iceland are moored in Reykjavik Harbor prior to their participation in the U.S. Sixth Fleet-led and executed exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 2, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (Icelandic Coast Guard photo by Árni Sæberg)

Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Location: REYKJAVIK, IS