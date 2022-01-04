220402-N-NO901-0001 REYKJAVIK HARBOR, Iceland (April 2, 2022) The Germany Navy Sachsen-class frigate FGS Sachsen (F 219) is seen moored in Reykjavik Harbor prior to its participation in the U.S. Sixth Fleet-led and executed exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 2, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (Icelandic Coast Guard photo by Árni Sæberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 07:13 Photo ID: 7123981 VIRIN: 220402-N-NO901-0001 Resolution: 5476x3080 Size: 9.71 MB Location: REYKJAVIK, IS Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Allied Ships Inport for Northern Viking 22 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.