220402-N-NO901-0001 REYKJAVIK HARBOR, Iceland (April 2, 2022) The Germany Navy Sachsen-class frigate FGS Sachsen (F 219) is seen moored in Reykjavik Harbor prior to its participation in the U.S. Sixth Fleet-led and executed exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 2, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (Icelandic Coast Guard photo by Árni Sæberg)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 07:13
|Photo ID:
|7123981
|VIRIN:
|220402-N-NO901-0001
|Resolution:
|5476x3080
|Size:
|9.71 MB
|Location:
|REYKJAVIK, IS
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allied Ships Inport for Northern Viking 22 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT